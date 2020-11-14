1/1
Denise Goff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Goff
October 29, 2020
Denise Goff, 41, passed away 10/29/20 after a long struggle with addiction. Born to Don and Janis Goff in Fremont, OH. She attended Clyde Schools and Ohio Southern College, graduating as an L.P.N. In 2002 she moved to Daytona Beach. Surviving in addition to her parents are children Kayla (Kiefer Flatley), Kiara Goff and Gabriel Ivory. Brothers Don Goff (Jamie Simpson), and Dan Goff (Amanda). Grandchildren Carter and Chance Flatley. Grandfather Bill Goff, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents Harold and Marcella Evans and Betty Goff. The family will greet friends at White Chapel Church of God, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona, FL, at 10:30 am on Wednesday 11/18/20. The Memorial Service will begin at 11:30. Per her request, she has been cremated. Her ashes will be interred in Ohio at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved