Denise Goff

October 29, 2020

Denise Goff, 41, passed away 10/29/20 after a long struggle with addiction. Born to Don and Janis Goff in Fremont, OH. She attended Clyde Schools and Ohio Southern College, graduating as an L.P.N. In 2002 she moved to Daytona Beach. Surviving in addition to her parents are children Kayla (Kiefer Flatley), Kiara Goff and Gabriel Ivory. Brothers Don Goff (Jamie Simpson), and Dan Goff (Amanda). Grandchildren Carter and Chance Flatley. Grandfather Bill Goff, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents Harold and Marcella Evans and Betty Goff. The family will greet friends at White Chapel Church of God, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona, FL, at 10:30 am on Wednesday 11/18/20. The Memorial Service will begin at 11:30. Per her request, she has been cremated. Her ashes will be interred in Ohio at a later date.



