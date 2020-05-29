Denise T. (Charest) Donahue

July 14, 1951 - March 9, 2020

Denise T (Charest) Donahue, 68, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Cape Cod, MA, passed away on March 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late William W. Donahue. She was born on July 14, 1951 in Milford, MA to the late Paul and Doris (Daudelin) Charest. Denise was a business owner of D&L House of Leather and Helmet Clips by Plus 2; Motorcycle Apparel businesses that she owned on Cape Cod and locally in Florida. Denise was also a vendor of the Motorcycle Show Circuit traveling for Easy Rider Rodeo events from South Dakota to Maine along with her late husband, "Billy D". Denise spent most of her life committed to youth sports where she enjoyed coaching and umpiring. Her passion was teaching young adults the game of softball. She is survived by her daughter, Alexandra Donnelly and her husband Sean of Ormond Beach, FL; She is survived by her sister Michelle Atcheson and her husband Peter of Marstons Mills, MA and two brothers, Jeffrey Charest of Woonsocket, RI and Edward Charest and his wife Nancy of Peabody, MA. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Kelly Roman and her husband Ricardo of Florida; 3 stepsons John Donahue and his wife JoAnn, Kevin Donahue and his wife Carol, and Daniel Donahue all of NH. She leaves behind nieces Karen, Carolyn, Radina, Cheryl, Amy, Jacqualynn, Samantha, Kelsey, and nephew and godson, Nicholas, and many uncles, aunts and cousins. Also, she leaves behind her grandchildren Shawn, Melanie, Keegan, and Trini. She also leaves behind a great friend and coworker, Andrew Pintiliano. Denise was also predeceased by her two sisters Alice DeCosta and Reyne Charest-Demir, and a brother in law Tony Demir. It is a great sadness that she will not be with us for the birth of her new grandson Ethan in August. A Mass of Celebration will be held at 4pm on Friday, June 26th at Prince of Peach Catholic Church, 600 S Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Reception to follow in the Church Hall.



