1/1
Dennis Alan Renk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Alan Renk
July 13, 2020
Dennis Alan Renk, 75, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away on July 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was an active member of NFSGA and St. Brendan's Catholic Church. He was a devoted Art Educator and Coach for the Cleveland Public Schools for 31 years. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, in 2018. He is survived by his wife of 20 months, Joy Renk; children, Denise McAreavey, Lisa Palermo (Frank), and Christopher Renk (Brenda); grandchildren, Nicholas, Juliana, and Anthony Palermo, Tyler and Marissa McAreavey, and Emmalyn Presti; stepson, Dustin Veazey (Karen); and siblings, Ron Renk (Mary) and Debbie Mach (Ray). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11am at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Ormond Beach. Please honor Dennis' memory by making a contribution to the American Cancer Society. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Brendan's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
548 North Nova Road
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
3866735373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved