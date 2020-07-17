Dennis Alan Renk
July 13, 2020
Dennis Alan Renk, 75, of Ormond Beach, FL, formerly of Cleveland, OH, passed away on July 13, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was an active member of NFSGA and St. Brendan's Catholic Church. He was a devoted Art Educator and Coach for the Cleveland Public Schools for 31 years. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, in 2018. He is survived by his wife of 20 months, Joy Renk; children, Denise McAreavey, Lisa Palermo (Frank), and Christopher Renk (Brenda); grandchildren, Nicholas, Juliana, and Anthony Palermo, Tyler and Marissa McAreavey, and Emmalyn Presti; stepson, Dustin Veazey (Karen); and siblings, Ron Renk (Mary) and Debbie Mach (Ray). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11am at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Ormond Beach. Please honor Dennis' memory by making a contribution to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com
