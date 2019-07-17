|
Dennis Hart
July 10, 2019
Dennis Hart, 79, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on July 10, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Daytona Beach, with his wife, Maggie, and daughter, Heather at his side. Dennis was born in Detroit, MI, the youngest of eight. Dennis was a proud Veteran and served in the Army from 1957 to 1959, and was stationed in Germany. Dennis and Maggie married in 1964 and resided in Redford TWP and Farmington, MI. He worked at Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI until his retirement in 1996. In 2001 Dennis & Maggie moved to Palm Coast, FL and quickly integrated themselves enthusiastically into the lifestyle of retirees. Most of all Dennis enjoyed his swimming pool. They joined, and were active in the Anchor Boat Club, and made many lifelong friends, who are now mourning his passing. They enjoyed traveling, especially to Aruba and Las Vegas, and spending time with their many friends in Palm Coast. Dennis is survived by his wife of 55 years, his loving daughter Heather, and his large extended family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the Memorial Room at the church. A luncheon will be served in the Church hall following the Mass. Memorial donations may be made in Dennis's name to the Church. Arrangements are being handled by Heritage Funeral & Cremation Service, Bunnell, FL.
