Dennis James Casey Sr.
Oct. 18, 1946 - Nov. 7, 2019
Dennis James Casey Sr. (Nickname DOC), 73, a resident of Ormond Beach passed away November 7, 2019. He was born in Brighton, Massachusetts 10/18/1946, son of John Joseph Casey & Evelyn Byron. He married Katherine Anne Barry on 01/20/1968 in Norwell, MA. He was educated at Boston English High School and enlisted in the US Army in 1966. Dennis is a Vietnam Veteran and was a Combat Medic for 2 tours in Vietnam in the 101st Airborne & First Cavalry. After returning from Vietnam, Dennis began Physician's Assistant School at Baylor University in Waco, TX and graduated in 1976. He has also served at Fort Belvoir, VA and Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Ft. Devens, MA; Ft. Sam Houston, TX; Ft. Stewart, GA; Erlangen, West Germany, Ft. Devens, MA; Ft. Benning, GA. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal – Bronze Service Star (4), Combat Medical Badge, RVN Campaign Medal w/"60" device; RVN Gallantry Cross Unit Citation w/Palm. His final rank at retirement was Chief Warrant Officer 3, CWO3. After retiring from the US Army in 1986 with 20 years of service, he continued his service working as a PA for the Veterans Administration in South Florida where he also served as Post Commander for the Post #10556 in Boca Raton, FL. Dennis was called back to active duty during Desert Shield/Storm serving at Ft. Benning, GA. Dennis then moved to Refugio, TX where he practiced rural medicine and finished out his illustrious medical career in Humble, TX where he also served as Post Commander for Post #12075. In 2015, Dennis and his wife Katherine retired to Palm Coast, FL, where he spent the last four years enjoying time with his kids, grandkids, and visiting family members. Dennis also enjoyed playing his drums and making music with his wife, children and grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Katherine Anne Casey; children – Kimberly Anne Murphy (Tim) of Woodstock, MD; Dennis James Casey, Jr. (Beth) of Ormond Beach, FL; Maggie Mae Pearson (Scott) of Edinburgh, Scotland; Catherine Heather Jones (Eric) of Elyira, OH.; Grandchildren – Allana Jones, Rhys Casey, Gabrielle Murphy, Pierce Casey, Evelyn Jones, Ian Murphy, Natalie Jones & Magnus Pearson. Place of Interment – Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C. April 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, Ormond Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019