Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 333-9017
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
620 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
his home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Honeycutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Honeycutt


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Honeycutt Obituary
Dennis L. Honeycutt
Nov. 7, 1947 - Aug. 38, 20019
Dennis L. Honeycutt (Denny), age 71, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Halifax Hospital Port Orange. He was born November 7, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert L. Honeycutt, Sr. and Irene Nash. He served in the U.S. Navy and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal having served his country in active duty during the Vietnam War. He was a successful business owner in the Daytona Beach area from the late 1980's with his greatest business accomplishment being his ownership of Main Street's Famous Froggy's Saloon from 1990 until his death. Denny was the proud, loving father of son Travis and daughter Erica Honeycutt as well as dedicated father figure to Adam and Devon Messer, sons of his dear friend and former wife, Francine Honeycutt. He is survived by his brothers, Robert, Jr., Randy, Neal, and Dale and his sisters Brenda Sherman, Cathy McDowell, and Carol Ellis. Denny was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Rick and Ronnie. Denny was a caring, generous, fun loving gentleman who enjoyed spending time with his family and lived life to the fullest to the very end. Services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society 620 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange. The family requests the presence of Denny's closest friends and family members to celebrate his extraordinary life at his home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM following the service.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now