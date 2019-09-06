|
|
Dennis L. Honeycutt
Nov. 7, 1947 - Aug. 38, 20019
Dennis L. Honeycutt (Denny), age 71, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Halifax Hospital Port Orange. He was born November 7, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert L. Honeycutt, Sr. and Irene Nash. He served in the U.S. Navy and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal having served his country in active duty during the Vietnam War. He was a successful business owner in the Daytona Beach area from the late 1980's with his greatest business accomplishment being his ownership of Main Street's Famous Froggy's Saloon from 1990 until his death. Denny was the proud, loving father of son Travis and daughter Erica Honeycutt as well as dedicated father figure to Adam and Devon Messer, sons of his dear friend and former wife, Francine Honeycutt. He is survived by his brothers, Robert, Jr., Randy, Neal, and Dale and his sisters Brenda Sherman, Cathy McDowell, and Carol Ellis. Denny was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Rick and Ronnie. Denny was a caring, generous, fun loving gentleman who enjoyed spending time with his family and lived life to the fullest to the very end. Services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society 620 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange. The family requests the presence of Denny's closest friends and family members to celebrate his extraordinary life at his home from 6:00 to 8:00 PM following the service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019