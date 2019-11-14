|
Dennis Mills
November 6, 2019
On November 6, 2019 Dennis peacefully passed into the arms of our Lord. Dennis was a sweet, innocent, humble, smart guy. He loved his family & friends and his little dog, Jack. His greatest pleasure was making people laugh. He had a quick wit that entertained us all and his unforgettable laugh was simply joyful to hear. He loved history, reading, chess, music, old movies, the beach & so much more. He was easy to please and a man of great integrity. His family and closest friends say Dennis never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He also never permitted anyone to have an unkind word about anyone else. Dennis was deeply appreciative of the many blessings in his life. He proudly served his country (Army) and will be missed by many. Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Michelle, nieces Laura Mills, Beverly Zide (Marty), nephew Ted Mills, sisters-in-law Gilma Mills, Gail Ferguson (Joe), Debra Grimmett (Ed) and several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved, adored and appreciated. A Catholic funeral mass will take place Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 4000 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169. In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones often. Share a memory with the family at BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019