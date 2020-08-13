1/1
Dennis P. Warren
1954 - 2020
Dennis P. Warren
March 16, 1954 - August 4, 2020
Dennis P. Warren, 66, Edgewater, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home. Dennis was born in Peekskill, NY and moved to the area in the 1960's coming from his birthplace. He was a 1972 graduate of New Smyrna Beach High School and was also a graduate of the Florida Highway Patrol Academy. He was a State Trooper for the Florida Highway Patrol serving the Volusia County area for over 20 years, an avid Gators fan and enjoyed boating and riding motorcycles. Survivors include two daughters, Ginger A. (Michael Azzarello, Jr.) Miller of Edgewater and Danielle (Thomas) Knutelski of Port Orange and four grandchildren, Madilyn and Olyvia Miller and Grant and Rilynn Knutelski. A celebration of life and memorial gathering will be from 2PM until 5PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Jim White F.O.P. Lodge #40, 471 Old Mission Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Jim White F.O.P. Lodge #40
Funeral services provided by
Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 428-6487
