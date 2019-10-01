|
Desmond M. McMahon
September 29, 2019
A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Desmond M. McMahon, 84, of Ormond Beach, FL, will be held on Friday, October 4 at 12:00 PM (Noon) in Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S., Flagler Beach. Mr. McMahon passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Advent Health Memorial Medical Center, Daytona Beach. Mr. McMahon was a retired supervisor the City of New York Sanitation Dept., and a veteran serving in the US Army. He was a member of Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, a lifetime member and 4th degree of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Elks and Irish-American Social Club in Palm Coast. He enjoyed golfing. Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Patricia (O'Keefe) McMahon, two sons, Patrick of Savannah, GA and Sean of Howell Township, NJ and three grandchildren, Mary Caitlin, Erin and Jason. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to www.st.jude.org. For online condolences go to www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019