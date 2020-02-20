|
|
Dewayne Gaddy
Nov. 29, 1981 - Feb. 13, 2020
Funeral Services for Mr. Dewayne Gaddy 38, Daytona Beach, who passed on February 13, 2020 will be 10 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Madison Heights Church of God In Christ with Pastor Max Hawkins, officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Park Cemetery, Big Tree Road, South Daytona,. Calling hours will be from 5 PM – 8 PM today (Fri. Feb. 21) at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 9 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Dewayne was born on November 29, 1981 to Janice R. Gaddy and the late Ben Gaddy in Daytona Beach,. He attended Mainland High School and he enjoyed riding bikes and listening to music. He also attended Madison Heights COGIC. He is survived by his mother, Janice R. Gaddy; his grandmother, Leonra Gaddy (Alfred); 2 brothers, Michael Windom and George Green; uncles and aunts, Tyrone Gaddy (Tuwana), Zandre Gaddy, Bonnie Pierce, Michael Gaddy (Matilda), Willie Sue Gaddy, Reggie Gaddy (Regena), Jackie Gaddy, and Beatrice Pride; special cousin, Reggie Gaddy and a host of other relatives and friends. R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020