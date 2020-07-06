1/1
Diana Frances DeVita
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Frances DeVita
1941 - 2020
Diana Frances DeVita, born on December 8, 1941 in New Haven, CT, of Palm Coast, Florida and formerly of San Diego, CA, entered her eternal life on June 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Honorable Henry J. DeVita and Frances Robusto DeVita. She was the beloved life partner of MaryAnn Palmieri. She leaves her son Stephen C. Votto (Sarah Andrea) of Cheshire, CT and her cherished granddaughters Lauren and Sarah. She also leaves her sister Claudia DeVita Scott (Graham) of Wellington, New Zealand and her niece Justina Hart-Scott (Tim). She was predeceased by her niece Carla DeVita Scott.
Diana graduated from Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven, CT, received her Bachelor's degree from Milwaukee Downer University, Master's degree from Wesleyan University, and later earned her Doctorate in Metaphysical Science, MscD. She was the Broker/Owner of California Country Properties, San Diego, CA and a partner with Florida Real Estate Connection, Palm Coast, FL. She founded the DeVita Institute, Tampa, FL and the Center of Life, Palm Coast, FL. She was the author of her book titled, Be Not Afraid of Death. Previously, Diana proudly served as an officer in the US Army. Her lifelong passion was to empower people with positive energy by nurturing a holistic approach. She believed that everything was in divine order and that we should all "just be."
Diana adored her family and extended family most of all. Her aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces were significant parts of her life. She shared many adventures with them whether in San Diego, Mexico, New Hampshire, New Zealand, or on the Rainbow River in Florida. Diana was blessed to have Gioia Maria (Lee Richards), Sandra Driscoll (Kate Willmore) and Joan Hopson (Sally Fleet), as part of her life's journey. They will be forever in her eternal heart. Diana will be best remembered for having the true gift of bringing people together with her friends, family, and "soul sisters" throughout the country. She was a free spirit, progressive thinker and way ahead of her time. Diana was always willing to share the next great, big idea with all. She believed that whatever ailed you could be cured with aloe vera and oxygen. She would often say: "Don't let anyone disturb your peace," "Just breathe," "Nil bastardum carborundum," "Do you have what you need to get through today?" And finally, she always reminded us to, "Enjoy life, this is not a dress rehearsal."
The family will plan a celebration of Diana's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AlzFdn.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (StJude.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation Service
7775 South US Highway 1, Unit D
Flagler County, FL 32110
(386) 437-6566
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved