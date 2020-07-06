Diana Frances DeVita
1941 - 2020
Diana Frances DeVita, born on December 8, 1941 in New Haven, CT, of Palm Coast, Florida and formerly of San Diego, CA, entered her eternal life on June 30, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving parents, Honorable Henry J. DeVita and Frances Robusto DeVita. She was the beloved life partner of MaryAnn Palmieri. She leaves her son Stephen C. Votto (Sarah Andrea) of Cheshire, CT and her cherished granddaughters Lauren and Sarah. She also leaves her sister Claudia DeVita Scott (Graham) of Wellington, New Zealand and her niece Justina Hart-Scott (Tim). She was predeceased by her niece Carla DeVita Scott.
Diana graduated from Wilbur Cross High School, New Haven, CT, received her Bachelor's degree from Milwaukee Downer University, Master's degree from Wesleyan University, and later earned her Doctorate in Metaphysical Science, MscD. She was the Broker/Owner of California Country Properties, San Diego, CA and a partner with Florida Real Estate Connection, Palm Coast, FL. She founded the DeVita Institute, Tampa, FL and the Center of Life, Palm Coast, FL. She was the author of her book titled, Be Not Afraid of Death. Previously, Diana proudly served as an officer in the US Army. Her lifelong passion was to empower people with positive energy by nurturing a holistic approach. She believed that everything was in divine order and that we should all "just be."
Diana adored her family and extended family most of all. Her aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces were significant parts of her life. She shared many adventures with them whether in San Diego, Mexico, New Hampshire, New Zealand, or on the Rainbow River in Florida. Diana was blessed to have Gioia Maria (Lee Richards), Sandra Driscoll (Kate Willmore) and Joan Hopson (Sally Fleet), as part of her life's journey. They will be forever in her eternal heart. Diana will be best remembered for having the true gift of bringing people together with her friends, family, and "soul sisters" throughout the country. She was a free spirit, progressive thinker and way ahead of her time. Diana was always willing to share the next great, big idea with all. She believed that whatever ailed you could be cured with aloe vera and oxygen. She would often say: "Don't let anyone disturb your peace," "Just breathe," "Nil bastardum carborundum," "Do you have what you need to get through today?" And finally, she always reminded us to, "Enjoy life, this is not a dress rehearsal."
The family will plan a celebration of Diana's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AlzFdn.org
) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(StJude.org
).