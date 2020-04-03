|
|
Diana Lynn O'Brien
4/9/1970 - 3/20/2020
Diana Lynn O'Brien, comforted by her husband at her side, went home to rest into the loving arms of our Lord, March 20, 2020. Born April 9, 1970 in Detroit Michigan, she was the second child born to Doris Mann and Larry Hall. After high school she pursued an education in cosmetology but ultimately ended up working in the heavy equipment field where she accomplished one of her careers proudest moments by securing a heavy equipment agreement with Kennedy Space Center.
Diana will be remembered by all of us for her beautiful voice and her love of music. She was an extremely talented artist, mastering many musical instruments including her voice. She also loved visiting her family's mountain in West Virginia and living on the beach in Daytona. However, what she really cherished was spending time with and spoiling her family.
Diana was predeceased by her sister, Lisa Jo Hall. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband and best friend Shaun O'Brien; mother, Doris Mann; father, Larry Hall; brother Mark Hall (Terri); nieces Kylene Hall, Charissa and Brooke Thompson; stepchildren Courtney Black (Rick), Melissa Rinks (Jonathan), Amber Neville, John O'Brien and Christina O'Brien (Matt). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who absolutely adored her. A service and celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. May you rest in peace and watch over your loved ones, until we meet again.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020