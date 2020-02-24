|
Diane Beitscher
July 31, 1946 - February 21, 2020
Diane Beitscher passed away suddenly on February 21, 2020. Known to her grandchildren as "D," her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends. Diane would never miss a party or a chance to celebrate, as long as there was cake, often providing a personalized song for the occasion as well.
A talented performer from her toddler days, Diane appeared in shows throughout her youth, and later taught English and drama classes to aspiring acting students. Diane further enjoyed her career as a speech pathologist, working at schools throughout Volusia County for over 30 years.
For many years, Diane enchanted audiences performing in Sweet Adelines and her much-admired quartet, Spirit. A woman full of energy, Diane kept herself very busy. Despite having retired, her calendar was always full. In recent years, Diane could be found almost everyday at a mah-jongg game, pilates class, or walking on the beach. An avid shopper, Diane was always up for a trip to Orlando to find the perfect new addition to her wardrobe.
Born in New York on July 31, 1946 to Mildred and Robert, Diane later moved to Miami with her family, marrying her high school sweetheart, Stan, in 1969. They relocated with son, Rob, to the Daytona Beach area in 1977. Diane spent the majority of her life in Ormond Beach, welcoming daughter, Jill, in 1980.
Diane loved to travel. She and Stan enjoyed cruises and vacations with family and friends. She was always up for a trip to New York or to watch the leaves change in the Berkshires.
Judaism was an important part of Diane's life. She often spoke about girls of her generation not having the same options as today, and she was proud to become a Bat Mitzvah in December 2014.
Diane is survived by her loving children, Rob & Michelle Beitscher, Jill & Brian Fox, and four grandchildren: Cole & Cade Beitscher, Madden & Randi Fox, along with brother, David, other loving family members and close friends, and her pet bird, Kramer. Her husband, Stan passed away just six months ago, shorty after their 50th wedding anniversary.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at 3:00 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Torah in Ormond Beach.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hadassah, Congregation B'nai Torah or Jewish Federation of Volusia County.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020