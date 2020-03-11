|
Diane Carole Mitchell Goode
April 29, 1965 - March 8, 2020
Mrs. Diane Carole Mitchell Goode, of Oak Hill; born to Lester and Ruth Mitchell on April 29, 1965 in Greensburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020. In 1993 she met her adorn husband, Frank Goode. They went on to marry in 1995, and started their lives in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1997, they welcomed the birth of their first child, daughter, Taylor. Five years later in 2002, their son Bryce was born. In 2007 Diane, Frank and their children relocated from Cleveland to Oak Hill, Fla. Diane spent her career in the insurance field, where she worked as a bodily injury specialist for over 20 years. Survivors include her husband, Frank Goode and children, Taylor Goode and Bryce Goode. Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Allen Chapel AME Church, 344 Sheldon St., New Smyrna Beach, FL. Services entrusted to Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange St., New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020