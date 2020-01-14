Daytona Beach News-Journal Obituaries
Diane L. Shamlaty

Diane L. Shamlaty Obituary
Diane L. Shamlaty
January 9, 2020
Diane L. Shamlaty, 71, of Ormond Beach, passed away on January 9, 2020. A native of Cincinnati, OH, she has been a resident of this area since 1973, coming here from Park Forest, IL. Diane worked for the Volusia County School Board prior to her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 40 years, Eugene Shamlaty, her beloved daughter, Allison and her husband Jason Arnold, granddaughter Ava Arnold, brothers Ron Haas and Steve Haas and his wife Christine. Her family will celebrate her life with a service at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 620 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, Saturday, January 18 at 2:00 pm. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
