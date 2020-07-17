Diane Rose Gunderson
02/13/1945 - 07/15/2020
Please join us in remembering her life at a Memorial Service, July 21st, 2020 at 5:00pm, at Riverwalk Park (under the pavilion), 3459 S Ridgewood Avenue
Port Orange, FL 32129
Reception to follow until 6:30pm with light refreshments. Please dress comfortably, beach casual and bring an outdoor chair if you wish to sit and visit. Social distancing will be observed, masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.