Diane Sue "Snookie" Voliva, of DeLand, Florida, was born in Bellevue, Ohio to George and Lillian Krayniak, and passed away from cancer at age 72 on June 12th, 2019. Diane graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School and then Miami beauty college, spending her career in beauty shops in the Miami and DeLand areas while raising her family, tending to her gardens, and caring for her parents. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Billy, her daughters Denise Graham (Scott) and Christine Hall (Kevin), granddaughters Morgan and Melinda, grandson Leonidas, brother George (Winnie), sisters Elsie Detwiler (Jim), Karen Bull (Jim), Jeannie Carteret (Ray), and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her sister Lana Kwiatkowski (Stan). In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name to Halifax Health Foundation for Hospice Care are welcome and appreciated. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 17 to June 18, 2019
