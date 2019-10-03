|
|
Dieucica Thimothe
September 21, 2019
Dieucica Thimothe, 98, of Deltona, FL, transitioned into eternity Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her residence. The Home Going Celebration will be 3:30pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Main Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Enterprise Cemetery, 133-165 Enterprise Road, Deltona, FL 32725. The Visitation Hour will be from 2pm until the time of service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at ADJ Unity Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. 386-740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019