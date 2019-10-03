Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Resources
More Obituaries for Dieucica Thimothe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dieucica Thimothe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dieucica Thimothe Obituary
Dieucica Thimothe
September 21, 2019
Dieucica Thimothe, 98, of Deltona, FL, transitioned into eternity Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her residence. The Home Going Celebration will be 3:30pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Main Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Enterprise Cemetery, 133-165 Enterprise Road, Deltona, FL 32725. The Visitation Hour will be from 2pm until the time of service on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at ADJ Unity Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of ADJ Unity Funeral Home, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL 32720. 386-740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dieucica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now