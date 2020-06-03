Or Copy this URL to Share

April 11, 1968 - April 21, 2020

It is with a heavy heart that we write our beloved brother, Dimitri Diatchenko passed away on April 21, 2020. He was born in Oakland, CA on April 11, 1968. Martial artist, musician, actor, and voice over, Dimitri attended both Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, and Florida State University in Tallahassee. Graduating with his Masters of Music degree, he later relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.



Dimitri's first love was the classical guitar. As a soloist, he released four guitar CDs: SixString 2000; Acoustic Journey; Pasión, Fuego y Romanza; Songs I Know by Heart. Dimitri performed as a master classical guitarist and was the 2003 Instrumental and Acting Grand Champion of the World.



Beginning at age 7, Dimitri had a love for martial arts. He developed into an accomplished martial artist, with black belts in Tae Kwon Do and Kenpo Karate. He went on to compete in the heavyweight class, winning several national championships.



Dimitri guest starred on several television series during his time including, Son's of Anarchy, Alias, Criminal Minds, Texas Walker Ranger, How I Met Your Mother, and many more. His most well-known roles to date are in the films Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Get Smart, Company of Heroes, Chernobyl Diaries, and They're Watching.



Dimitri is survived by his father, Nikolai Diatchenko, siblings Noela Taylor (Ray), Sofia Walker (Bryon), Athena Christoforakis, Dino Christoforakis (Ashley), Aunt Svetlana Blynn (Edgar), nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. Dimitri is predeceased by his angel mother, Georgette Hope Christoforakis (2007) and step-father, Konstantinos Christoforakis (2018).



Family gathered for a celebration of Life for Dimitri. We welcome all his friends to view the video on Dimitri's Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to, his sister, Athena's nonprofit,

