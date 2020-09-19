Dolores (Lori) Anne Velardi Genk

July 1, 1957 - September 9, 2020

Dolores (Lori) Anne Velardi Genk, 63, of Palm Coast, FL left her earthly life to soar with the angels on September 9, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born on July 1, 1957 in Fernandina Beach, Fl, Lori was the daughter of Joseph Velardi and Helen Velardi Glenn. Lori graduated Fernandina Beach High School, class of 1975, and the University of Florida, 1979 with a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Public Relations and Marketing. She went on to graduate the University of North Florida in 1984 with a Master's in Business Administration. Lori had a long and successful career in the insurance industry starting with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of FL (BCBSF) in Jacksonville and American Bankers Insurance in Miami. In Tampa, she was the VP of Marketing for New York Life (NYL) and in Palm Coast joined the Bailey Group as an insurance agent for NYL and BCBSF. Lori married David J. Genk in October, 1989. She and David were active community members in Miami, the Tampa Bay Area and Palm Coast where they moved after David's retirement. Together, Lori and David loved life and people and had many adventures traveling the US and the world with many dear friends and family members over the years. During her career, Lori saw no obstacles as she led and mentored working women to their full potential. She also shared her management and organizational skills with the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, Flagler Cats, and the Goldcoast Ski Club expressing her love for the arts, animals, and the outdoors. Lori is survived by her husband of 31 years, David; their daughter Tracy Genk and granddaughter, Riley of Jacksonville; her stepfather John S. Glenn of Palm Coast; her brother Daniel Iuculano (Claudia Farley) of Monroe, LA; her sisters Maria Iuculano Tice of Round Rock, TX; Linda Velardi Trump (Mark) of Menominee, MI; and Gigi Libretto of Loganville, GA. Also surviving are three stepbrothers, John C. Glenn II of Gainesville, FL; William Eric Glenn (Pattie) of Newberry, FL; and Alan Scott Glenn of Bridgeport, CT. She is further survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews scattered across the globe and her best friend Cindy Tanton of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and her children, Godson Christian Tanton and Gene Tanton. No funeral services will be held at this time due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but a memorial and celebration of Lori's life will be held in April, 2021.



