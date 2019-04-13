Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores E. "Chickie" Greene

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores E. "Chickie" Greene Obituary
Dolores E. Greene "Chickie"
04/11/2019
Deltona, FL, age 87, passed away on April 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Lois (David) McKelvy; grandchildren, Bryan McKelvy, Brittany Thompson and Robyn Krischak; four great grandchildren; sisters, Judith Lombardi and Cherie Sieh; nieces and nephews. Chickie was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Greene in 2013 and her daughter Jacklyn Sabis in 2007. Chickie was a member of the Community United Methodist Church of DeBary and the Order of the Eastern Star. She retired from Winn-Dixie in 1992. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 10 AM at the Community United Methodist Church, 41 West Highbanks Road, DeBary, FL 32713. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the or to your local Humane Society.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now