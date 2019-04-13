|
Dolores E. Greene "Chickie"
04/11/2019
Deltona, FL, age 87, passed away on April 11, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Lois (David) McKelvy; grandchildren, Bryan McKelvy, Brittany Thompson and Robyn Krischak; four great grandchildren; sisters, Judith Lombardi and Cherie Sieh; nieces and nephews. Chickie was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Greene in 2013 and her daughter Jacklyn Sabis in 2007. Chickie was a member of the Community United Methodist Church of DeBary and the Order of the Eastern Star. She retired from Winn-Dixie in 1992. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 10 AM at the Community United Methodist Church, 41 West Highbanks Road, DeBary, FL 32713. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the or to your local Humane Society.
