Dolores Irene Kuhn
July 24, 1929 - September 8, 2020
We lost our Mother today, September 8, 2020, and she was the best! Mom is on her final trip and will be with our Father for eternity. Dolores Irene Kuhn (nee Leaman) was the loving wife of Alfred Roy Kuhn. Devoted Mother to Linda M. Winston (Craig), Barbara E. Leach (Larry), Randall R Kuhn, (Barbara). Beloved Sister to William C Leaman (Linda), and Grandmother to Jennifer L Flood (Tim) and Sherry A Schott. Great Grandmother to many. The family will have a private service in Cincinnati, Ohio. Donations may be made to Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbrier Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129. Online condolences can be sent to www.baldwinbrotherscremation.com
