|
|
Dolores L. Vigliotti
06/08/1934 - 03/31/2019
Dolores L. Vigliotti, of Ormond Beach, FL, born June 8, 1934 in New York City, NY, went to be with the Lord, March 31, 2019. Dolores is proceeded in death by her husband Louis J. Vigliotti and granddaughter Jennifer (Todd) Holderby. Dolores is survived by daughter Phyllis (Joe) Merkley, sons Louis M. (Nora) Vigliotti, Steve Vigliotti, and Michael (James Bundy) Vigliotti. Dolores will be lovingly remembered by her 5 grandchildren, Laura (David) Kretschmar, Danielle Vigliotti, Anthony, Michael, and Maria Vigliotti, and 2 great grandchildren Arabella and Hallie and their father Todd Holderby and nephew Edward Hoffmeister and other family members. Dolores's greatest love was taking care of her family and anyone else that needed her. Dolores enjoyed cooking family meals, gardening, and baseball. Dolores was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019