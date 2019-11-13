Home

Clymer Cremations & Funeral Home
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
386-931-5300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clymer Cremations & Funeral Home
39 OLD KINGS RD N
Palm Coast, FL 32137
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
4600 Belle Terre Pkwy
Palm Coast, FL
View Map
Dolores Lee Whitt White

Dolores Lee Whitt White Obituary
Dolores Lee Whitt White
November 3, 20919
Dolores Lee Witt White, age 83, of Palm Coast, FL passed away on November 3, 2019 at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach, FL. Dolores is predeceased by her granddaughter, Rana-Michelle Thornton and her son-in-law, Charles Thornton; and two sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Lionel; children, Lisa White Thornton, Lamont J. (Jeannine) White and Nicole (Josh) Tirado Jones; grandchildren, Kristen, Charles, Kelsey and Shayna; 3 great-grandchildren; five sisters; a brother; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held this Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL with her visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL and also one hour prior to Mass in the memorial room of the church. Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
