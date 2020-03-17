Home

Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - Edgewater Chapel
433 North Ridgewood Avenue
Edgewater, FL 32132
(386) 428-6487
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
All Faiths Mausoleum at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
Edgewater, FL
View Map
Dolores M. Lagana "Dee" Anderson


1930 - 2020
Dolores M. Lagana "Dee" Anderson Obituary
Dolores M. "Dee" Lagana Anderson
Nov. 8, 1930 - March 12, 2020
Dolores M. "Dee" Lagana Anderson, 89, Edgewater, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Edgewater. Dee, as she was always known, was born in Colver, PA and moved to Miami in 1967 before moving to Edgewater in 1991. She worked for six years in a law office in Ebensburg, PA and then was selected to work in the Speaker's Office at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, PA as Assistant to the Parliamentarian for twelve years. While living in Miami, she worked in the legal department of Fidelity & Deposit Company of Maryland in Coral Gables until she moved to Edgewater. Dee was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Smyrna Beach and was very active with the Florida Shores Property Owners Association, having served as Secretary and First Vice President for many years. She also served as head of the Florida Shores Lunch Bunch where she organized the celebration of its many members' birthdays. Dee is survived by one brother, Charles W. Lagana of Bradenton, a nephew and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William E. "Andy" Anderson in 2011. Funeral service will be 10 AM Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the All Faiths Mausoleum at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Rev. Tim Bernard, Pastor, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Smyrna Beach, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 485 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
