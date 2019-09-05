|
Dolores Sprague Lerow
Dec. 16, 1927 - Aug. 30, 2019
Dolores Ruth Sprague Lerow 91, of New Smyrna Beach, FL died August 30, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born December 16, 1927 in Jamestown, NY. Her parents were Reginald E. Sprague and Laura Porter-Sprague (Steinhoff). Early in her childhood she moved to Long Beach, CA with her parents where she was reared through most of her formative elementary and high school years. She returned to Jamestown around 1945 where she met her future husband Francis J. Lerow. They were married January 26, 1946 in Jamestown, NY and remained married for the next fifty years until Francis died in 1996. Dolores spent her time in East Randolph rearing six children, caring for her grandmother, Rebecca Hitchock-Porter and her mother. She raised her children in the East Randolph United Methodist Church insisting they get some religious formation. She was employed by the Lutheran Nursing home of Jamestown, NY as an assistant dietician for many years before moving to Florida in 1980.
Dolores was a very social being and enjoyed volunteering throughout the community of Randolph with the East Randolph Fire Department and the American Legion Auxiliaries. During her forty years of residence in New Smyrna Beach / Edgewater Landing area she remained active as a volunteer in the local Senior Center as receptionist, community social club at Edgewater Landing and a member of the Elks Club. She loved swimming and dancing and was a frequent member of numerous classes and various activities. Her dance card was always full. She loved life and enjoyed being with people and was an adamant supporter of their goodwill and happiness. She will be missed by her children and all that know her.
Dolores is survived by four sons, Donald (Karolie) of Jacksonville, NC; David (Sharon) of Tega Cay, SC; Dennis (Liz) of Randolph, NY; Randy of Richmond, VA; and two daughters, Pauline (Jim) Underwood of Fort Mill, SC and Bonny (Bob) Wrobel of New Smyrna Beach, FL and 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Donald Sprague of Long Beach, CA. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home 14 Church St. Randolph, NY Tuesday September 3. The Funeral is scheduled for Wednesday 11 am at the Funeral Home by the Rev Chuck Smith of the East Randolph United Methodist Church, followed by a Graveside service at Sunset Hill Cemetery, 665 County Rte 32, Lakewood, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019