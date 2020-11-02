Dolores V. Stuligross

08/10/32 - 10/29/20

Dolores Virginia Knetchel was born in Howell, Michigan on August 10, 1932, the oldest of four siblings The Knetchels spent the early years in Howell, Posen and Ecourse, Michigan before moving to Toledo Ohio, where Dolores graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1950.

She married the love of her life, Ralph Stuligross, on February 12, 1955, and they had two children, Susan and Dennis. The family lived in Birmingham, Michigan until Ralph and Dolores retired to New Smyrna Beach, Florida in 1994. Dolores loved all family activities: attending University of Michigan football games, traveling, skiing in Colorado, tennis, golf, and numerous family gatherings in the back yard. Ralph and Dolores enjoyed 58 wonderful years of marriage until Ralph's passing in 2013.

Dolores was the foundation of the family. She enriched the lives of those around her by her kindness, sense of humor, thoughtfulness and love. She lit up the room when she smiled, the sparkle in her eyes was contagious. "Grandma Do" shared the love of nature and reading with her four grandchildren, and was unparalleled in both chocolate chip cookie baking and patience. She taught all of us to take care of each other, and to put family first.

Dolores is survived by her children, Susan (Mark) Friedrich of Isle of Palms, SC and Dennis (Lauren) Stuligross of Hilton Head, SC; grandchildren, David (Sarah) Friedrich, Michael Friedrich, Haley Stuligross and Brian Stuligross; and great-grandson Ezra Friedrich as well as all of her siblings: Phil (Beverly) Knetchel, Bernice (Robert) Butler, and Stephen (Kathleen) Knetchel and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews in the US and in Europe.

There will be a private funeral mass (family only, due to the COVID-19 virus) on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Frances By the Sea Catholic Church in Hilton Head Island, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Frances By

the Sea, 45 Beach City Road, Hilton Head, SC 29926.



