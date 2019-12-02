|
Domenic "Dic" Anthony Albanese
10/02/1950 - 11/27/2019
was born in Providence, RI on October 2, 1950 to the late Vincent and Anne Albanese (nee DiFolco) and died at his home in Port Orange, FL on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1979 from Warwick, RI. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Ormond Beach, FL. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Annabelle "Ann" Albanese, his son Keith Albanese of Johnston, RI, his daughter Amber Albanese of Deland, FL, his son Domenic Albanese, III of Ormond Beach, FL, a nephew David Gagne of Daytona Beach, FL, a niece Jennifer Gagne of Seattle, WA and two grandchildren, Zachary and Lily Albanese, both of Johnston, RI. Mr. Albanese was an avid sports enthusiast and loved both the Patriots and the Red Sox. Always quick to tell a joke, he loved to make people smile and his jovial presence will be deeply missed. Friends may share condolences with the family online on Domenic's Facebook page, which will remain active. A Funeral Mass will be held at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Ormond Beach, FL on Saturday 12/7/19 @ 1:00 pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019