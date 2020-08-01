Dominick "Grandpa" J. Lanza

2/21/1927 - 7/25/2020

Dominick J Lanza born 2/21/1927 died 7/25/2020. Born in Newark New Jersey, he met the love of his life Pauline in 1949 and she would be his wife for 71 years. During those 71 years they work hard to support their 7 children and we moved from New Jersey in 1972 to Florida where he spent the remainder of his life. The family grew to include 7 children (as mentioned) 14 grandchildren, and 17 ½ great grandchildren.

Grandpa wasn't a big talker, but truly loved and protected his family. Like so many men of his age he let his actions do the talking. He loved grandma, his kids, and most of all the grand and great grand kids. His kid's wives and husbands were immediately part of the family, which usually meant grandpa would give you a nick name and love you as his own.

He worked as a supervisor most of his working life, he volunteered at the fire company in Iselin New Jersey and was so proud to become chief. He loved the Yankees, game shows, sappy music and dancing with his favorite girl. He gave his family an example of the work ethic we all live by. He was stern, but loved to tell stories; towards the end those stories are ones we'll fondly remember. There will be no service and in lei of flowers please make a donation to fight Alzheimer's which finally took his life.



