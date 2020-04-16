|
|
Don E Lyons, Jr.
March 13, 1949 - April 15, 2020
Don Lyons Jr., 79 March 13, 1941 - April 15, 2020 passed away peacefully at his home after battling with cancer for almost 14 years. He was born and raised in Daytona Beach and was a graduate of Mainland High School in 1958, and Daytona Beach Junior College.
He grew up in his family's upholstery business and worked in the upholstery business virtually his entire life, owning his own shop, Hi Grade Upholstery, from 1974 until 2007. He continued to do upholstery after he retired.
He was a very active member of Community United Methodist Church for over 40 years. He volunteered thousands of hours at his church and helped create the church's outreach programs, including the food bank and clothes closet. His other passions were turning wood into amazing creations of art. He gave away hundreds of pieces of his work in the last few years. He also loved his dog Sassy, tools, tools, and more tools, and following his beloved Florida Gators.
He is predeceased by his parents Don and Myrtle Lyons and the love of his life Nancy Weaver Lyons, his wife of 41 years.
He is survived by his kids, Linda Fereshetian, Barnegat, NJ, Del Lyons (Paula) Daytona Beach , and Kathy Nathan (Albert), Denver, CO, a brother Chris Lyons (Diane), South Daytona, step daughters Cindy Cassity (Sam), Sarasota, Linda Sue Witter, Orlando, two step sons, Dave Witter (Kelly) St. Louis, Mo., Doug Witter (Hazel), Ormond Beach, nephew Chris Lyons, Jr. (Bernadette), DeBary, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great granddaughter.
He also leaves a long list of close friends from his church and other facets of his life. All of the hardware stores in the area will observe a moment of silence to honor the loss of their best customer. He had a very unique personality as anyone who ever saw his house can vouch for.
Donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice or , Gainesville ()
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced later at Community United Methodist Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020