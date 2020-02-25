|
Don James Cosat
11/14/1937 - 02/21/2020
Don James Cosat, 82, of Orange City, FL, passed away Friday February 21,2020 surrounded by his loving family. Don was born in Danville, IL on November 14, 1937 the son of Don S. Cosat and Helen M. (Blankenship) Cosat. He married the love of his life, Carole Ann Redmer on October 22, 1960. Together they shared over 57 years before her death in December of 2017.
Don attended the University of Tampa where he met his future wife, Carole, and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree. He served in the US Army Reserves with the 327th Military Police Battalion.
In his early career Don served as president of Redmer Plastics, Inc. until the company was sold in 1984. The family moved to Florida where Don returned to school attending Stetson University and received his Masters degree. He then worked as a teacher for Volusia County School System from 1988-2001.
Don's hobbies included a love for history, genealogy, woodworking and poetry. He had more than 50 poems published by local and national publications.
Don leaves behind 3 children, Jeffrey Allan Cosat (Deborah) of New Smyrna Beach, Fl, Cathy Ann (Cosat) Nelson of Orange City, FL and David Michael Cosat (Greta) of Orange City, FL; 11 grandchildren, and his sister Lanita Marie Cosat.
The family will hold a private service. Memorial donations may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church in Orange City, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020