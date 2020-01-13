Home

Donald Anthony (Don) Monico


1933 - 2020
Donald Anthony (Don) Monico Obituary
Donald (Don) Anthony Monico
Jan. 17, 1933 - Jan. 6, 2020
Donald (Don) Anthony Monico, 86, passed away January 6, 2020. He was born January 17, 1933 in Arnold, PA and moved to the Daytona Beach area in 1960. Don was a Korean War veteran. He was the owner and operator of Don's Beauty Salon in Daytona Beach for many years until his retirement and then had a lawn mowing business. He also worked at the Riverside Pavilion and was a volunteer for the South Daytona Citizens Alert for many years. Don was one of the founding members of the Halifax Sport Fishing Club and a lifetime member. He started the Special Needs Tournament 29 years ago. He is survived by his children, Michele Cordaro (Joe) of Deleon Springs, FL, Don Monico, Jr (Stephanie) of Blairsville, GA, Kenneth Monico (Joyce) of South Daytona, FL; two grandsons, Michael Monico of Jacksonville, FL and Nick Monico of Port Orange, FL; sister, Rosalind Roberts of Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his mother and father, sister, Marie Mautino of Pennsylvania and his longtime companion Laura Ann Stevens of Port Orange, FL. The family will have a private gathering at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
