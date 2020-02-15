|
|
Donald Bowe
07/13/1934 - 02/09/2020
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Bowe, 85, of Daytona Beach, FL, will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1014 N Halifax Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118, with Father Phil Egitto officiating. Interment will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US-1, Mims, FL 32754, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:30pm. Mr. Bowe passed away on February 9, 2020 with his loving wife Joan by his side. Donald was born on July 13, 1934 in Bronx, NY to the late Kieran and Angela Bowe. He proudly served his country as a Naval Officer and worked as an executive for J.C. Penny before retirement. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School. Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020