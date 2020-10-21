Donald E. OppertAug. 10, 1928 - Oct. 7, 2020Donald Oppert died peacefully October 7th, 2020 with his wife, Karen, by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Thelma A Wilson and Thomas Perry Day, Patricia Oppert and Ruth Oppert. Don was born in Newport, Kentucky and grew up in Cincinnati. Ohio where he graduated from Walnut Hills High School. At age eighteen he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for five and a half years as a codes and cipher specialist. After graduating from George Washington University, D.C. he earned a masters in mathematics from Harvard and also studied at MIT. He was a member of PHI BETTA KAPPA. Don had a long career with NSA and CIA in the Washington DC area, before retiring to Palm Coast with his late wife Ruth, where Don became a frequent golfer and finally had time to indulge his passion as an avid and studious bridge player, achieving the rank of Life Master. Don also operated a small tax business and volunteered with the AARP tax program. Following Ruth's passing, Don met retiree Karen Kessler at the bridge table and they enjoyed many happy years together playing bridge, traveling, and enjoying family gatherings in Key West, Maryland and Virginia. Don could light up a room with his infectious smile and twinkle. He was a true gentleman whose faith was expressed by his good deeds and constant love for all those close to him. For the past two years Don resided at Market Street Memory Care Center in Palm Coast where he continued to charm all the staff. Many thanks to their team for their loving care and support during that time and also latterly to Vitas Hospice and Neptune Society for their care and assistance.Don is survived by daughters Jo Maria Rasa (Victor) of Brookeville MD, and Anna Koodrin, Silver Spring, MD; three grandchildren, Christoper Rasa (Hannah), Rockville, MD, Tricia Russo, Olney MD, and Timothy Koodrin, Australia; six great grand children, Porter, Jonathan and Madison Rasa and Grace, Connor and Caden Russo. Don is also survived by his wife Karen, and stepchildren Steve (Kayla), Amy and Kimberly Kessler; and his faithful canine companion, Susie Q. For those who live with or experience dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, we can only assist with love and care and hope that ultimately a cure will be found. Service to be held in Maryland at a later date.