Donald F. DavisMarch 17, 1932` - Aug. 18, 2020Donald F. Davis, 88, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Mr. Davis was born in Lakeland and was a graduate of Crescent City High School and the University of Florida, earning a bachelors degree in three and a half years. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an officer serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Prudential Insurance Co. in Jacksonville for 14 years while raising his family. As he wanted to get out of the "rat race" he and his wife, Mary Lou designed and built a 40 foot ferro-cement sailboat which the family lived aboard, traveling throughout the Eastern Seaboard and eventually landed in New Smyrna Beach in 1974. As they fell in love with the town, they put down roots, enrolled the kids in school, and this wonderful community became home for the remainder of his life. He owned and operated Seaway Yachts for more than 20 years as a Master Boat Builder and Mold Maker until his retirement. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Even through loss, his motto was "Life is for the Living" and he lived his life to the fullest, each and every day. He was an avid traveler, especially enjoying the mountainous regions of the world and the Galapagos Islands. He was a prolific writer, and his mastery of the English language was a joy to read. He loved plants and shared them generously. Many have been the recipient of his incredible plethora of flora, which will live on in their gardens and hearts for years to come. One of his happiest times later in life were his daily treks on the boardwalk in New Smyrna Beach, where he would traverse two plus miles, greeting and befriending many as he walked. These folks were very special to him, some of them becoming lifelong friends. Survivors include his daughter, Susan (Marty) Martin of Edgewater; three grandchildren, Jessa (Will) Lawrence of Jacksonville, Allison Martin of Macon, GA and Justin Martin of Junction City, KS; great grandson, Davis Lawrence of Jacksonville; daughter-in-law, Valerie (Darrell) Holloway of Melbourne and his companion, Mary C. Williams of New Smyrna Beach. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Lou Davis; son, Tim Davis; sister, Ann Delker and two very special ladies in his later life, Lucy Kivette and Tina Kayat. A celebration of life will be scheduled by the family at a later date.