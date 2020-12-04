Donald Frederick Johnson, 87, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Don was born in Rahway, NJ, and spent his life in New Jersey until his retirement in 1996. He was a founding partner of Johnson & Simpson Graphic Designers, and was a member of the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA), the Art Directors Club of New Jersey, the Society of Illustrators, and the Advertising Club of New Jersey. He was elected to the Advertising Club of New Jersey's Hall of Fame in 1991. Don was an Army veteran.

In retirement, he served on the Sugar Mill and Brae Burn Associations and was a member of the Artists' Workshop of New Smyrna Beach. Don enjoyed drawing, painting, computer graphics, golf, and travel. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Constance Johnson; his three daughters, Kara Johnson (Larry) of Portland, OR, Kathleen Vaughan (Bill) of Wilson, NC, and Noreen Johnson-LaTour (Brad) of Seattle, WA; his five grandchildren, Andrea, Carolyn, and Lindsey Vaughan, Adelle and Miles LaTour; four siblings,

Nancy Anderson, Joyce Rabens, Rita Brownlee, Paul Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Artists' Workshop, Inc. (P.O. Box 1194, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32170).

