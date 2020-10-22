1/1
Donald H. Erickson
1937 - 2020
Donald H. Erickson
June 14, 1937 - October 17, 2020
Donald H. Erickson, age 83, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Halifax Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Gardner, Massachusetts to Harold and Edith Ingman Erickson; Donald came to the area in 1990 from Bow, New Hampshire. A computer programmer in the insurance industry, Donald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, lector, property committee, finance committee and memorial committee. Donald was a volunteer for AARP as a tax aid counselor, and instructor for AARP driver safety program. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball and was a former member of Hidden Lakes Men's Golf Association. Donald enjoyed outdoor activities, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, badminton, archery, horseshoes, boating and gardening. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; step daughters, Tamra Herman, of New Smyrna Beach and Karen Knight, of Wells, Maine; 2 sons, David and Robert Erickson; and 8 grandchildren. Private service will be at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
