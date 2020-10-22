Donald H. Erickson
June 14, 1937 - October 17, 2020
Donald H. Erickson, age 83, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Halifax Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Gardner, Massachusetts to Harold and Edith Ingman Erickson; Donald came to the area in 1990 from Bow, New Hampshire. A computer programmer in the insurance industry, Donald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, lector, property committee, finance committee and memorial committee. Donald was a volunteer for AARP as a tax aid counselor, and instructor for AARP driver safety program. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball and was a former member of Hidden Lakes Men's Golf Association. Donald enjoyed outdoor activities, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, badminton, archery, horseshoes, boating and gardening. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; step daughters, Tamra Herman, of New Smyrna Beach and Karen Knight, of Wells, Maine; 2 sons, David and Robert Erickson; and 8 grandchildren. Private service will be at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
.