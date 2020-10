Donald H. EricksonJune 14, 1937 - October 17, 2020Donald H. Erickson, age 83, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Halifax Hospice, Edgewater. Born in Gardner, Massachusetts to Harold and Edith Ingman Erickson; Donald came to the area in 1990 from Bow, New Hampshire. A computer programmer in the insurance industry, Donald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, lector, property committee, finance committee and memorial committee. Donald was a volunteer for AARP as a tax aid counselor, and instructor for AARP driver safety program. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball and was a former member of Hidden Lakes Men's Golf Association. Donald enjoyed outdoor activities, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, badminton, archery, horseshoes, boating and gardening. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; step daughters, Tamra Herman, of New Smyrna Beach and Karen Knight, of Wells, Maine; 2 sons, David and Robert Erickson; and 8 grandchildren. Private service will be at a later date. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com