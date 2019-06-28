Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald H. (Donnie) Shea Jr.


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald H. (Donnie) Shea Jr. Obituary
Donald (Donnie) H. Shea, Jr.
Sept. 16, 1961 - June 14, 2019
On Friday, June 14, 2019, Donald (Donnie) H. Shea, Jr., loving son and brother, passed away at age 57. He was born September 16, 1961 in New London, CT to Donald and Roberta Shea. Donnie was a graduate of Waterford High School, class of 1979 and a former member of the Plumber and Pipefitter's Union Local 777. Donnie was best known for his big smile and love for his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Roberta. Donnie is remembered with love by his father, Donald (Sandra) Shea; sister Kelley Brunner; brothers Mike and Billy (Shannon) Shea; many nieces, nephews and many cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Thomas L. Neilan and Son's Funeral Home on Ocean Ave., London, CT at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.