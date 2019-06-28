|
|
Donald (Donnie) H. Shea, Jr.
Sept. 16, 1961 - June 14, 2019
On Friday, June 14, 2019, Donald (Donnie) H. Shea, Jr., loving son and brother, passed away at age 57. He was born September 16, 1961 in New London, CT to Donald and Roberta Shea. Donnie was a graduate of Waterford High School, class of 1979 and a former member of the Plumber and Pipefitter's Union Local 777. Donnie was best known for his big smile and love for his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Roberta. Donnie is remembered with love by his father, Donald (Sandra) Shea; sister Kelley Brunner; brothers Mike and Billy (Shannon) Shea; many nieces, nephews and many cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Thomas L. Neilan and Son's Funeral Home on Ocean Ave., London, CT at 11:00 am. A private burial will be held.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 29, 2019