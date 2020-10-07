Donald (Don) Hugh MooreMay 26, 1926 - Sept. 26, 2020On September 26, 2020, Donald (Don) Hugh Moore of South Daytona, Florida, went peacefully home to be with The Lord. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on May 26, 1926. Don proudly served in the Navy, both active and reserve for over 34 years, with a duty station at Hickam Field during WWII. Don also retired from Florida Power Light Corporation after a career of more than 30 years. Don is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley; children Teresa (Danny) Wrightsville, GA; Donna (Ron) Winchester, VA; Dennis (Holly) Dacula, GA; Dale (Lisa) Auburn, GA; and Trent (Michelle) Riverview, FL. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Don was a faithful servant to his church. Through the years, he served as a Sunday School Superintendent, Deacon and his most cherished position, a greeter. His smile and kindness will be remembered by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents; Ezra and Miriam Moore; brothers Billy, Clarence and Harvey and a sister, Frances. A special thank you to the caregivers who took such good care of him.