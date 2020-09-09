Donald J. Greenwood

June 11, 1938 - August 18, 2020

Donald J. Greenwood of Ponce Inlet, Florida passed away August 18, after an 11 week illness. He was born June 11, 1938 to Mary (Costello) and Levi Greenwood and grew up in Norwood, Massachusetts with his parents, two sisters and two brothers. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nadine O'Sullivan, and his brothers Joseph and Thomas. He is survived by his sister Barbara Leahy, of Concord, California and 12 nephews and nieces. Donald attended Norwood High School, where he was known by the nickname "El Cid" after a dashing and heroic movie character. He went on to graduate from Northeastern University in Engineering, and received two masters' degrees. After college, he made a career in the Federal Civil Service, posted in Alexandria, Virginia, Japan, and Denver Colorado. He enjoyed the seashore, fine wines, photography, bicycling, and hiking. He was known for his great sense of humor and optimistic outlook on Life. He retired to Ponce Inlet, Florida in 2002. He had a network of lifelong, dedicated friends, most notably Patricia and Edwin Dettman, Jr. Donald was cremated at his request and a memorial ceremony will be scheduled after the CoViD-19 pandemic ends.



