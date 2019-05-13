|
Donald J. Stone
11/17/1928 - 05/12/2019
Donald J. Stone, 90, Edgewater, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Edgewater. Mr. Stone was born in White Plains, NY and moved to the area in 1993 from Thornwood, NY. He was a supervisor in the plumbing department at Berger Hardware Store, Hawthorne, NY before retirement and an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach and attended St. Gerard Mission Church, Edgewater. He was also a member of American Legion Post #285, Elks Lodge #1557 and Terra Mar Social Club, all in Edgewater. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Edith L.; one daughter, Nancy (Rob) Connick of Thornwood, NY; one son, Donny (Karen) Stone of Montrose, NY and five grandchildren, Cassie, Ryan and Brittany Connick and Jenny and D.J. Stone. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Benson in 1985 and Dorothy Weyant in 2008. Funeral service will be 2PM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Dudley Edgewater Chapel with Rev. Francis P. Nelson, C.Ss.R., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, officiating. Military honors will be rendered by members of American Legion Post #285. Private cremains entombment will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019