|
|
Donald K. Hopkins
May 1, 1927 - September 29, 2019
Donald K. Hopkins, a resident of Daytona's Bishop's Glen Retirement Community, died on September 29th at his home there. He was 92 years old. Born May 1, 1927 and a native of Syracuse, New York, he became a well-known radio and TV news man in Northern New York at Watertown, NY's WWNY radio and TV stations. His career spanned 31 years, 1948 through 1979. For 13 years, he also worked part-time in real estate, starting a residential real estate company in 1974 with wife Barbara called Hopkins Homes. It was based in Watertown. The real estate company grew to 20 agents. Hopkins also became president of the Jefferson County Real Estate Board and in 1985/86 the president of the New York State Association of Realtors. In the early 90's Don and his wife bought a townhouse in Ormond Beach's Trails. In 2007, they retired full-time, volunteering at Florida Hospital, and Ormond's Christ Presbyterian Church. The couple joined the local ski club and also played tennis in Nova Park. On their 60th wedding anniversary, being age 80, Don was elated to ski for free for two weeks. In 2013, the couple moved to Bishop's Glen Retirement Community where they enjoyed group living and the caring staff. Don was a veteran of WWII. In his late 80s he travelled to Washington, DC from Daytona Beach in a program bringing aging vets of the war to see the new WWII memorial on the city's Mall. Don Hopkins was predeceased by his parents Donald K. Hopkins, Sr. and Edna S. Hopkins of Dewitt, NY and later Deerfield Beach, FL; by his wife of more than 69 years, Barbara Goodfellow Hopkins, by sisters Marilyn Polk, and Deanna Parker. Surviving him, are sister Connie Billings, North Syracuse, NY; daughter Cheryl Hopkins and wife Mary Louise Smith of Greensboro, NC; son, Dale Hopkins and wife Beth Overton Hopkins of Chaumont, NY; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Memorial arrangements are incomplete. The family invites memorial gifts to be made to the Bishop's Glen Employees' Fund or to Christ Presbyterian Church, Ormond Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019