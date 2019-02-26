Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Chafins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lee Chafins


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Lee Chafins Obituary
Donald Lee Chafins
06/27/1929 - 02/23/2019
Donald Lee Chafins, 89, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1929 in Long Branch, Kentucky to John and Mona Bel (Crum) Chafins. He was a retired Coal Miner and a 32nd Degree Mason, Lode # 167 Kermit, WV. Don's Hobby was selling pots, pans, and iron skillets at the Flea Market. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 1st from 6-8 pm, followed by funeral services on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:0 am at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Ormond Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now