Donald Lee Chafins
06/27/1929 - 02/23/2019
Donald Lee Chafins, 89, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1929 in Long Branch, Kentucky to John and Mona Bel (Crum) Chafins. He was a retired Coal Miner and a 32nd Degree Mason, Lode # 167 Kermit, WV. Don's Hobby was selling pots, pans, and iron skillets at the Flea Market. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 1st from 6-8 pm, followed by funeral services on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:0 am at Lohman Funeral Home; 733 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Ormond Beach. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019