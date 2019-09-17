|
Donald Levesque
September 15, 2019
Donald Levesque, 54, of Orange City, FL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born to Paulette (Kearns) and Joseph Henry Levesque in Hartford, Connecticut and grew up in Saco, Maine. He graduated from Thornton Academy and The University of Southern Maine where he earned a Bachelors degree in Art History. He was employed as a corrections officer for the Cumberland County Sheriff's office located in Portland, Maine. In 2006 he relocated to Florida where he continued his career in Corrections with Volusia County until his retirement. Don was a quiet friend to many and rarely spoke of himself. His close friends remember him as a multi-talented guy with many different interests and hobbies. Don took pride in and excelled at whatever he pursued. He was a talented artist and exhibited in many Art Festivals including the Fall Festival of the Arts in Deland along with gallery shows in Maine. Through his love of motorcycles he was a member of many clubs throughout Central Florida. He enjoyed riding with the clubs on track days and in the mountains on his Ducati. As a teenager he loved to race Motocross. Don was also an excellent snow skier on slopes from New England to Colorado. He enjoyed hiking and mountain biking, and maintained trails as a member of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. He was an avid outdoorsman and an expert marksman, having won several competitions. Don was predeceased by his parents Paulette & Joseph Henry Levesque. Survivors include his sister, Louise Levesque (Steve Smoleroff), his faithful companion and service dog, Jax, and extended family Marie Kearns Rush, Seth and Rachel Rush of Colorado Springs. Maude Lizotte (Yvon Fournier) of Montreal, Canada and France Lizotte of Quebec, Canada. The family will greet friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 2:00pm with a celebration of life service at 2:00pm at Lankford Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019