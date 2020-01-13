|
Donald "Don" Linder
Dec. 7, 1949 - Dec. 18, 2019
Donald "Don" Linder, 70, of Denver, CO, passed away on December 18, 2019, in Oahu, HI. Don was born and raised in DeLand, FL, to Virgil and Ruth (nee Wilson) Linder on December 7, 1949. He married Sandra "Sandy" Heathfield on September 21, 1974, in Downers Grove, IL. Don graduated from DeLand High School, the University of South Florida, and later earned his MBA from Olivet Nazarene University. He worked as both a mortgage broker and in group insurance for over 40 years. Don was a U.S. Marine veteran, honorably discharged as a Captain following the Vietnam War. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking, camping, golfing, traveling, wood carving, pottery, and leather working. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy. Don is survived by his children: Amy (Eric) Pagels, Jenna (Sean) VanBerschot, Katie (Bryan) Jesse, and Dan (Melissa); grandchildren: Sarah, Jake, Elasandra, Annaliese, Drew, Madelyn, Charlotte, Gabe, Kali, Dakota, and Sadie; parents: Virgil and Ruth (nee Wilson) Linder; brother: Vernon (Carolyn); and a loving uncle, brother-in-law, and close friend to many. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Hope for the Warriors, a non-profit providing full cycle of care to restore self, family, and hope to post-9/11 service members, their families, and families of the fallen.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020