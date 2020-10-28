Donald Malcolm Hoskins

Jan. 5, 1937 - October 20, 2020

Donald was born in Jacksonville, Florida, one of 7 children. He attended school in South Hill, VA, and was a graduate of Bunnell High School in Bunnell, FL, and the University of Central Florida in Daytona Beach, FL. Donald served 31 years in the Army in the US, Turkey, Philippines, and Germany, and attained the rank of CW3 before retiring. He received numerous Army achievement and meritorious service medals during his military career. Before joining the Army, Don was employed at Marineland. Don was married to Linda Grace Harbaugh in 1959, and they had celebrated 61 years of marriage. They made their home in the Hammock. Don was a member of Hammock Community Church where he was a choir member and past treasurer. Don was preceded in death by his father Thomas D. Hoskins; mother Cynthia Smith Hoskins; brother Thomas E. Hoskins; sister Cheryl Thorndike; two stepbrothers and 4 stepsisters; nieces Myria Hoskins and Meredith Britt. Left to remember Donald are his widow Linda Hoskins; brother Robert Hoskins (Barbara), Panama Beach, FL; sisters: Peggy Britt Fallwell (Mel), Chesterfield, VA, Carol Stacy (Phil) Ormond Beach, FL, Margaret Goins (Paul) Toledo, OH; sister-in-law Janice Hoskins (Thomas E.) Hammock, FL; several step-sisters in VA; special nephew Lance Hoskins, Palm Coast, FL; special nieces Tara Hoskins, Coral Gables, FL, Lisa Stacy, Ormond Beach, FL and Janet Britt, Green Cove Springs, FL; and special great nephews Logan Hoskins, Coral Gables, FL, Julian Hoskins, Palm Coast, FL, and Cody and Kayden Lawler, Ormond Beach, FL, Ian Firouzabadian, Coral Cables, FL, and Kevin Stacy, San Francisco, CA. There are numerous other nephews and nieces of whom Don was fond. Don was a very friendly person with interests that included square dancing, science fiction movies, and singing in the church choir. He belonged to numerous organizations in the Hammock and Palm Coast: Military Officers Association of America, Hammock Civic Association, and the Democratic Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammock Community Church in the Hammock. A memorial service will be held near the columbarium outside Hammock Community Church on November 06, 2020, at 10:30, and attendees are asked to observe social distancing protocol and wear masks.



