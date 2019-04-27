Home

10/01/1934 - 04/24/2019
Donald Herbert McCoy was born October 1, 1934 in Canton, Ohio to Ada Gillespie McCoy and John McCoy. Don attended Ohio State University, joined the Navy and served in the Philippines. Don lived in Canton most of his working life— initially as technical support engineer for those first room size computers, and later, as owner of a small business. He retired at age 55 to pay full attention to his passions for sailing, fishing, hunting and square dancing, and after extensive RV travel settled in Oak Hill. During this time, he met the "love of his life", Morrisa Tiner, and they married in 2006, living in New Smyrna until his death from stroke complications on April 24, 2019. Don is survived by his wife, Morrisa, two stepchildren: Deborah Gaines Ryan (Jerry) and Joshua Gaines (Stacey) and 7 step-grandchildren. Services will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Don's honor, to the ASPCA or .

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
