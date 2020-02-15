Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Maresca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald P. Maresca


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald P. Maresca Obituary
Donald P. Maresca
July 3, 1930 - February 13, 2020
Donald P. Maresca, 89 of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully, on Feb. 13, 2020 at Halifax Hospice Care Center. He was born July 3, 1930 in Oceanside, New York to August and Marie Maresca. He was an Executive at Grumman Aerospace and a US Army veteran. Donald is survived by his daughter, two sons, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary. Visitation will be held on Sun., Feb 23rd at Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach from 4-7 pm. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Mon., Feb. 24th at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Korona, FL. Memorial Contributions may be made in Donald's memory to Halifax Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman FH Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -