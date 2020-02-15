|
|
Donald P. Maresca
July 3, 1930 - February 13, 2020
Donald P. Maresca, 89 of Ormond Beach, FL, passed away peacefully, on Feb. 13, 2020 at Halifax Hospice Care Center. He was born July 3, 1930 in Oceanside, New York to August and Marie Maresca. He was an Executive at Grumman Aerospace and a US Army veteran. Donald is survived by his daughter, two sons, and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary. Visitation will be held on Sun., Feb 23rd at Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach from 4-7 pm. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Mon., Feb. 24th at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Korona, FL. Memorial Contributions may be made in Donald's memory to Halifax Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman FH Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020