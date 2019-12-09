|
|
Donald Paul Scherzer
November 25, 2019
Donald Paul Scherzer of Daytona Beach died Monday, November 25, 2019. He grew up in Ormond Beach and graduated from Seabreeze High School in 1972. Loving son, brother, uncle, great uncle and friend-if our love could have healed him he would still be surfing with his brother and their Harvard Heavy gang of friends. Instead our Lord had other plans and he now has peace of mind and body. Donny is survived by his mother Margaret Scherzer; his brother David; sisters Dianne Gray, Susie Hanley and husband Tim; Linda Elliott and husband Vince; brother-in-law Scott Coleman, niece Amber Bays Loewy and husband Jonny; nephews Brian Hanley, Scott Hanley and wife Megan and their daughters Isla and Emma; Chris Elliott and wife Sabrina and their children Nathan and Maddux. Donny was preceded in death by his father Donald V. Scherzer, his sister Nancy Lee Coleman, sister-in-law Susan Scherzer and brothers-in- law Jeff Bays and Leo R. Gray Lt Col, USAF (Ret). Celebration of life will be at a future date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019